Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $326.75 million and $9.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00261211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,912,868 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

