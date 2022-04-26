Tadpole Finance Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $965,351.69 and $26,270.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00010344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.49 or 0.07416605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00046251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.