Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.