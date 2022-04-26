TD Securities Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Metro has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.