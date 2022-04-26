Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

VIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,835. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

