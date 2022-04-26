Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 72235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

In related news, insider Julian Pancholi bought 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £77,280 ($98,496.05).

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

