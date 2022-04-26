Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 644,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860,434. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

