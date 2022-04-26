Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

