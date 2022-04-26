TERA (TERA) Hits Market Cap of $421,048.44

TERA (TERA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $421,048.44 and $47.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

