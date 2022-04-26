Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. 29,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

