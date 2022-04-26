Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $960.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $128.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $876.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,958,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,445,988. The firm has a market cap of $880.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $986.27. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

