TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,927. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $986.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

