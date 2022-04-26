The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010757 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00234907 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

