The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $114.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

STLD opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

