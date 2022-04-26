The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $147,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 188,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

