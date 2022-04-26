The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

