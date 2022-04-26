The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 398,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.