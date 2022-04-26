The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

NYSE PG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. 72,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,056. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

