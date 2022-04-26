The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $392.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

