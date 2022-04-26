The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $2.92 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $389.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00006615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00269314 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00270341 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.