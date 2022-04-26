The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.89.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 422,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,717. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

