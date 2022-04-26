The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. 97,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,316. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

