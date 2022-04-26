Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $531.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

