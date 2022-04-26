Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $822.66 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00385495 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

