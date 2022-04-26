Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,686. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

