Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TBCRF stock remained flat at $$7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

