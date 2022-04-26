Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TBCRF stock remained flat at $$7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timbercreek Financial (TBCRF)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.