TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $674,462.43 and $59,587.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,499.40 or 0.99803270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

