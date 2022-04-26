Tokes (TKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

