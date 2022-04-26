Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

