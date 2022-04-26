ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 62,010 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $14.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 938,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 903,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 6,199.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 464,083 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.