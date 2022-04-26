ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 62,010 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $14.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
