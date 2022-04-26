Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £300.87 million and a PE ratio of 130.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 964.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 975.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

