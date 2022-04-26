Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.70.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.58. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

