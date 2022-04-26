TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. 24,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

