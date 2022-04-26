Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,930 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avista worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

AVA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,429. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

