Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,114 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 221,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

