Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,381 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,252,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 43.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 33,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,757. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

