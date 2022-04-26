Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 14,054 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 88,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.