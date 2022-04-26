Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.