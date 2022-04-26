Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 28,911 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $53,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. 5,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,123. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

