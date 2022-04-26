Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 211,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

