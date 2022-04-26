Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $64,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,569. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

