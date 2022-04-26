Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

