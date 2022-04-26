Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. 199,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

