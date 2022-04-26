Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $30.51 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,490 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.54. 12,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.55 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

