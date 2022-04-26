Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $51.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $304.45. 40,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.78.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

