Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

