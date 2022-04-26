Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 818,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 203,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.