Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,206 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.26.

SEDG traded down $6.01 on Tuesday, reaching $247.48. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,814. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.