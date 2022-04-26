Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.21 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.