Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Palo Alto Networks worth $72,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $11.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,067. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

